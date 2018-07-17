Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Begins rehab assignment

Cespedes (hip) played seven innings in left field in his first rehab game for the GCL Mets on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cespedes has been out for over two months with a hip issue. His rehab assignment could be short, as he has a good chance to return Friday for the Mets' first series after the All-Star break. That series is against the Yankees in Yankee Stadium, meaning he could be eased back into major-league action as the team's designated hitter.