Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Begins running program
Cespedes (hip) began his running program Friday, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
Cespedes took batting practice for the first time Friday since hitting the disabled list May 13 and appears to be ramping up his rehab work. The timetable for the 32-year-old's return and whether he needs a minor-league rehab assignment remains unclear, and Brandon Nimmo should continue to see an increased role for the Mets in his absence.
