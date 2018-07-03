Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Begins running Tuesday
Cespedes (hip) was able to resume a running progression Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Manager Mickey Callaway added that Cespedes is longer feeling any soreness in the hip/quadriceps area, and that Tuesday's running "went really well," even though he was only going at 75 percent. The outfielder is expected to continue his progression over the next couple weeks while sprinkling in baseball activities once he's cleared to do so.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Still not running•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Slated to begin running soon•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not ready for baseball activities•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Set to resume rehab Monday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Headed for full rehab stint•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Leaves rehab game with quad tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...