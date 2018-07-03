Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Begins running Tuesday

Cespedes (hip) was able to resume a running progression Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Manager Mickey Callaway added that Cespedes is longer feeling any soreness in the hip/quadriceps area, and that Tuesday's running "went really well," even though he was only going at 75 percent. The outfielder is expected to continue his progression over the next couple weeks while sprinkling in baseball activities once he's cleared to do so.

