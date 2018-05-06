Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Clarifies injury as quad issue
Cespedes clarified after departing Sunday's game against the Reds that it was a right quadriceps injury rather than a tight right hip that resulted in his early removal, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Cespedes noted that he first experienced the injury during Saturday's game, but played through the issue before feeling his quad bother him again Sunday. He labeled his removal as precautionary, though he wasn't certain if he would be ready to play in Monday's series opener in Cincinnati. If Cespedes is forced to miss any time, Brandon Nimmo would likely be the primary beneficiary of increased at-bats.
