Cespedes (ankle) is confident that he'll be ready for Opening Day, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Cespedes has been participating in the Mets' intrasquad games during camp while recovering from a surgically repaired ankle, and he expressed optimism Saturday that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. The 34-year-old has reached sprint speed in workouts during quarantine, but one of the main factors in his availability during the season will be his running ability.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Goes yard in intrasquad game•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Sees action in outfield•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Reaches sprint speed•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Nearing game readiness•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Could benefit from universal DH•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Progressing but still limited•