Cespedes (ankle) is confident that he'll be ready for Opening Day, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cespedes has been participating in the Mets' intrasquad games during camp while recovering from a surgically repaired ankle, and he expressed optimism Saturday that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. The 34-year-old has reached sprint speed in workouts during quarantine, but one of the main factors in his availability during the season will be his running ability.

More News