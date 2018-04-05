Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Continues hot start
Cespedes went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk in Thursday's win over the Nationals.
Cespedes' hot start to the season continues. The slugger has now connected on three homers and driven in seven through the first six games of the campaign. He should continue to produce while hitting in the middle of the Mets' lineup so long as he stays healthy.
