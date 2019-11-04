Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Continuing rehab

Cespedes (ankle) continues to rehab from his injuries, but it's uncertain whether he will be able to play in 2020, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cespedes suffered multiple right ankle fractures in an off-field incident in May which required surgery and could hinder his playing time in 2020. It's encouraging that he's been rehabbing, but it's still too early to tell whether the 34-year-old will be healthy enough to take the field next season. Over 38 games in 2019, Cespedes hit .262/.325/.496 with nine home runs and 29 RBI.