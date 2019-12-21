Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Contract details revealed
Cespedes (ankle) will make a base salary of $6 million as part of a restructured contract agreed to on Dec. 13, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Cespedes' new contract is heavily reliant on incentives after the 34-year-old missed all of 2019 and most of 2018 with an ankle injury. The outfielder had heel surgeries in August and October of 2018 prior to suffering an ankle injury in a fall at his ranch in May. Cespedes has been limited over the last two seasons with the Mets, but he has managed to record a .282/.343/.525 slash line with 26 home runs and 71 RBI over 119 games between 2017 and 2018. His availability for the beginning of the 2020 season is in question, but his base salary will rise to $11 million if he isn't on the injured list to begin the season.
