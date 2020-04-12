Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Could benefit from universal DH
Cespedes (ankle) would be the most likely candidate on the Mets to handle designated hitter duties if the DH is implemented universally during a season played entirely at spring training sites, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.
The club does have other options for the DH spot, such as Matt Adams and Dominic Smith, in a realigned Grapefruit League that would include both NL and AL franchises. The Mets would be in a division with the Astros, Cardinals, Marlins and Nationals in the most recently proposed plan, necessitating a universal DH. Not requiring Cespedes to play defense as he continues his recovery from ankle and heel surgeries while keeping his bat in the lineup would be something of a best-case scenario for the Mets. The 34-year-old wasn't yet running the bases or taking part in fielding drills when MLB suspended play, and it's not clear how ready he will be to patrol the outfield once action resumes.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Progressing but still limited•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Targeting mid-March spring debut•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Running work limited•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Looking good in drills•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Making good progress•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Contract details revealed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Verlander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Manaea
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospect Profiles: Carlson for real?
Even at age 20, Dylan Carlson comes with more doubters than many of the top prospects.
-
12-team H2H points mock
Maybe starting pitchers aren't sliding as much as we thought, as our latest Head-to-Head points...