Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Could benefit from universal DH

Cespedes (ankle) would be the most likely candidate on the Mets to handle designated hitter duties if the DH is implemented universally during a season played entirely at spring training sites, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.

The club does have other options for the DH spot, such as Matt Adams and Dominic Smith, in a realigned Grapefruit League that would include both NL and AL franchises. The Mets would be in a division with the Astros, Cardinals, Marlins and Nationals in the most recently proposed plan, necessitating a universal DH. Not requiring Cespedes to play defense as he continues his recovery from ankle and heel surgeries while keeping his bat in the lineup would be something of a best-case scenario for the Mets. The 34-year-old wasn't yet running the bases or taking part in fielding drills when MLB suspended play, and it's not clear how ready he will be to patrol the outfield once action resumes.