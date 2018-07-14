Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Could return following break

Cespedes (hip) might return from the disabled list as early as July 20 against the Yankees, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

Cespedes managed to successfully run the bases, and he'll either head for a simulated game or a short rehab stint over the All-Star break. If all goes well, Mickey Callaway stated Cespedes could serve as the designated hitter during the Mets' first series coming out of the break. More news on his status should surface as he begins the next step in his rehab.