Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Could see time at first base
Cespedes (hip) might play some first base to help limit potential injuries, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Cespedes was activated from the disabled list Friday and is serving as designated hitter against the Yankees in his return from a strained hip flexor. The team also said there's a chance the 32-year-old is a late scratch some days, James Wagner of The New York Times reports, which is hardly an encouraging sign after spending over two months on the disabled list. Cespedes seems likely to have a fair share of days off through the rest of the season as the Mets attempt to keep him healthy.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Activated from DL•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expected back against Yankees•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Hits three-run homer in rehab game•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Starts at first base Wednesday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Fares well in simulated game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart