Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Could see time at first base

Cespedes (hip) might play some first base to help limit potential injuries, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cespedes was activated from the disabled list Friday and is serving as designated hitter against the Yankees in his return from a strained hip flexor. The team also said there's a chance the 32-year-old is a late scratch some days, James Wagner of The New York Times reports, which is hardly an encouraging sign after spending over two months on the disabled list. Cespedes seems likely to have a fair share of days off through the rest of the season as the Mets attempt to keep him healthy.