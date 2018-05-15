Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Dealing with hip flexor strain

Cespedes has a mild strain of his right hip flexor, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

The issue is reportedly the same one Cespedes has been dealing with for the past several days, though it was initially referred to as a sore quad. He's available to pinch hit Tuesday, though a trip to the disabled list is still possible, as the injury has been nagging him for some time.

