Play

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Cespedes left Friday's game with a right hamstring strain, Steve Gelbs of Sportsnet New York reports.

The grade of the hamstring strain has not been announced, but given the way Cespedes was limping off the field, it sounds like a long shot for him to escape without a disabled list stint. Expect the club to perform further evaluations and announce if a roster move will be necessary before Saturday afternoon's game against Washington.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast