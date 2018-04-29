Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Diagnosed with thumb soreness
Cespedes was diagnosed with a sore left thumb after leaving Sunday's game against the Padres, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The Mets didn't give any indication that Cespedes suffered a serious injury, so consider him day-to-day for now. However, due to his history with injuries, Cespedes could be withheld from the lineup for a day or two as a precautionary measure. If he has to miss time, expect Juan Lagares or Brandon Nimmo to start in left field.
