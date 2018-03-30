Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Drives in three Thursday
Cespedes went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals.
New Mets manager Mickey Callaway's decision to hit Cespedes second in the order paid immediate dividends, as the slugger helped power an impressive Opening Day showing from the offense. If the 32-year-old can avoid any lengthy stints on the disabled list this year, he's more than capable of his second career 30-HR, 100-RBI campaign.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Goes yard twice Thursday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Manning left field Monday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Hitting in minor-league game•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expects to play Monday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Remains day-to-day•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Receives cortisone injection•
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!