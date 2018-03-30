Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Drives in three Thursday

Cespedes went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals.

New Mets manager Mickey Callaway's decision to hit Cespedes second in the order paid immediate dividends, as the slugger helped power an impressive Opening Day showing from the offense. If the 32-year-old can avoid any lengthy stints on the disabled list this year, he's more than capable of his second career 30-HR, 100-RBI campaign.