Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Drives in two
Cespedes went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Thursday against the Cardinals.
Cespedes has gotten off to a slow start in the early going, but continues to drive in runs while batting predominantly second or third in the Mets' lineup. Thursday was no different as he came to the plate with a runner on base in three of his at-bats and he took advantage. He has an unsightly 42 percent strikeout rate that is holding his average back but figures to correct itself as the season wears on.
