Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Early exit Sunday
Cespedes was lifted early from Sunday's matchup against the Rockies, David Lennon of Newsday reports.
Cespedes collected a single in his first at-bat of the day, and ultimately advanced to third base and scored on a sacrifice fly. The exact reason Cespedes left is unclear at this time, but for now he'll be replaced by Brandon Nimmo in left field.
