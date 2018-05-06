Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Early exit Sunday

Cespedes was lifted early from Sunday's matchup against the Rockies, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Cespedes collected a single in his first at-bat of the day, and ultimately advanced to third base and scored on a sacrifice fly. The exact reason Cespedes left is unclear at this time, but for now he'll be replaced by Brandon Nimmo in left field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories