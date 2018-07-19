Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expected back against Yankees
Cespedes (hip) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game against the Yankees, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
If he does return for the second-half opener, it's anticipated that Cespedes will serve as the club's DH with the series being held in the Bronx. Cespedes has played in a pair of minor-league games over the past couple days, which included the outfielder lifting a home run while manning first base for High-A St. Lucie on Wednesday.
