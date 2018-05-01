Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expected back Tuesday

Cespedes (thumb) is on track to play Tuesday against the Braves, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Cespedes' thumb injury wasn't considered particularly serious, but he was expected to miss at least a few games. He may not end up missing a single one, though, as the issue appears to be even less serious than the Mets originally thought. He suffered the sore thumb Saturday while sliding into third base and was removed from the game, but the Mets' off day Monday may end up being the only rest he needed.