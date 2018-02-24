Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expected to play Sunday
Manager Mickey Callaway said Cespedes (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Marlins, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
As expected, Cespedes is set to make his 2018 Grapefruit League debut Sunday. After appearing in just 81 games last season due to nagging lower-body injuries, the 32-year-old should enter the 2018 season at full strength, barring anything unforeseen happens in camp. While Cespedes certainly carries injury concerns, it should be noted that he worked on increasing his flexibility in the offseason in an attempt to help him better withstand the rigors a 162-game schedule. If he's able to stay healthy, he could prove to be a bargain, as Cespedes proved he can still be productive when healthy, hitting .292/.352/.540 with 17 home runs across 321 plate appearances in 2017.
