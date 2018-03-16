Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expects to play Monday

Cespedes (wrist) expects to play Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Cespedes was scratched from Tuesday's game against the Astros with wrist soreness. Whil his X-rays came back negative, he received a cortisone shot Wednesday and has yet to resume hitting or throwing. His status for Opening Day is uncertain, and there's some chance this issue lingers and affects his power. It will be important to see how his wrist reacts upon his return to the lineup.