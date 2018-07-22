Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Held out Sunday

Cespedes (heel) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

After serving as the Mets' designated hitter and hitting a home run Friday in his return from the 10-day disabled list, Cespedes was held out of the lineup Saturday and revealed that he's dealing with calcification on both of his heels, a condition that would eventually require surgery. According to Healey, Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said the team is viewing surgery as a last resort for Cespedes at this time. Cespedes is scheduled to visit a specialist and undergo an MRI in the next day or two, after which the Mets should have a better idea of how to proceed with the ailing slugger. For what it's worth, Cespedes said that he felt capable of manning the DH spot in the series finale, but the Mets preferred to wait until he's re-examined before slotting him back into the lineup, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.