Play

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Hits disabled list

Cespedes (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list Saturday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

This move doesn't come as a surprise, as the Mets announced their plans to put Cespedes on the DL following Friday's game. With Cespedes out, the club has promoted Travis Taijeron to the majors for the first time in his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast