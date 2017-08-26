Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Hits disabled list
Cespedes (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list Saturday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
This move doesn't come as a surprise, as the Mets announced their plans to put Cespedes on the DL following Friday's game. With Cespedes out, the club has promoted Travis Taijeron to the majors for the first time in his career.
