Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Hitting in cage

Cespedes (heel) has been hitting in the batting cage, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cespedes continues to slowly work his way back from heel surgeries he underwent in August and October, respectively. The veteran outfielder is also working through a throwing program, though he has yet to resume running, leaving him without a timetable for his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories