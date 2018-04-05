Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Hitting third in Conforto's debut

Cespedes will bat third and start in left field Thursday against the Nationals, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

Cespedes has hit second in four of his other five starts this season, but it looks like the three hole could be his permanent home with Michael Conforto (shoulder) returning from the disabled list Thursday and set to handle the leadoff role on an everyday basis. Whether he's hitting second or third for the Mets on a given day, Cespedes should benefit from a bounty of RBI and run-scoring opportunities due to the talent in front and behind him in the order.