Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Homers again Monday
Cespedes went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Yankees.
Sunday's off day didn't cool down Cespedes' bat, as he's now homered in three straight games and five times in his last 10 starts. Injuries have limited the 31-year-old to a disappointing 15 home runs in 70 games on the season, but he's more than capable of a big finish to 2017.
