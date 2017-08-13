Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Homers again Saturday

Cespedes went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Phillies.

Cespedes smashed his 14th bomb of the campaign to put the Mets on the board in the fourth inning of a divisional loss. He's now homered in three of his last five games to raise his slugging percentage to .512, and although he's not performing like the fantasy star he's been over the past couple years, he's still a solid fantasy option.