Cespedes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win against the Braves.
Cespedes was playing in his first game in over two years after coming back from a pair of heel surgeries and a fractured ankle, but he looked like his old self as he blasted a go-ahead solo shot in the seventh inning. The home run proved to be the only run of the game in the Opening Day pitching duel. While the 34-year-old is still reportedly limited while running, Friday's performance as the designated hitter showed that he can still be a force at the plate.
