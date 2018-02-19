Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Improves flexibility in offseason

Cespedes (hamstring) said he has attempted to improve his flexibility in the offseason by doing yoga, increasing his running and reducing his weight-lifting routine, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports."[Cespedes] has had a great offseason -- a lot more running he has done than in the past," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. "Everybody identified that he needed that and he has gone to yoga classes for flexibility and he wants to play every day."

Lower-body injuries forced Cespedes to miss half of last season, though he was productive as usual when able to take the field, slashing .292/.352/.540 with 17 home runs before being shut down in late August with a right hamstring strain. Cespedes is hopeful that an increased emphasis on flexibility will address the leg problems that plagued him last season and help him withstand the rigors of a 162-game schedule. Callaway seems to believe that Cespedes is up to the task, as the skipper indicated Monday that he isn't mapping out any pre-planned rest days for the outfielder, something that previous manager Terry Collins often chose to implement the past two seasons.