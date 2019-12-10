Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Increasing activity
Cespedes (ankle) has been hitting for several weeks and has also started running, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Cespedes is making measurable progress early in the offseason, which is a positive sign, though there's no guarantee that he'll be ready to play at any point during the 2020 campaign. He underwent ankle surgery at the end of May to address multiple fractures in an off-field accident.
