Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Initiating throwing program

Manager Mickey Callaway said that Cespedes (heels) is scheduled to begin a throwing program Monday, Anthony Rieber of Newsday reports.

Cespedes is still recovering from surgeries on both of his heels, which he required in August and October. The Mets don't expect Cespedes to be ready to play until midseason, so his advancement to a throwing program shouldn't be taken as a sign that he's nearing a return to game action. With Cespedes likely set to open the season on the 60-day injured list and Jeff McNeil expected to fill in for Todd Frazier (oblique) at third base to begin the campaign, J.D. Davis and non-roster invitee Carlos Gomez could be the top candidates to draw most of the early starts in left field for the Mets. It's also possible the Mets may shift Brandon Nimmo over to left in order to open up more work in center for defensive standouts Juan Lagares and Keon Broxton.