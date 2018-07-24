Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Lands on DL, awaiting second opinion

Cespedes (heel) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

The team is still working through a second opinion on the possibility of surgery, which would end his season. At this point, it's looking pretty unlikely that Cespedes provides much, if any, fantasy value over the rest of the season. The move clears a roster spot for Jeff McNeil, who was promoted from Triple-A.