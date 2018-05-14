Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Launches eighth homer Sunday
Cespedes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.
It's his eighth homer of the year and first since May 1. Cespedes continues to play through a quad issue and has been getting more frequent rest days as a result, but his performance when he is in the lineup has been strong -- he's got a .324/.385/.588 slash line through 11 games in May.
