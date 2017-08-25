Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Limps off field in first inning

Cespedes hobbled off the field after appearing to injure his leg running home in the first inning of Friday's game against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Not only did Cespedes hurt himself badly enough to have to come out of the game, he did it on a dead ball, as a grounder up the middle wound up hitting the umpire and was ruled dead as a result. We'll consider him day-to-day until we hear more, but Cespedes has already missed significant time this year to a hamstring injury, and it's possible he could be headed back to the disabled list.