Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Looking good in drills
Cespedes (ankle) looked good running and hitting Monday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Cespedes also took part in fielding drills, though his overall participation was still limited. While it would obviously be better for him to be a full participant at the start of spring, any indications that his health is trending in the right direction are certainly a good thing for a player who's appeared in just 119 total games over the last three seasons. It remains to be seen just how big of a role the Mets can expect him to play this season.
