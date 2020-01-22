Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Making good progress

Cespedes (ankle) will be ready to hit at the start of spring training, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Cespedes is also making progress running and tracking fly balls, though it's not yet clear if he's expected to be fully ready to go by the start of the regular season. The 34-year-old has played a total of just 119 games over the last three seasons combined. He missed the entirety of the 2019 campaign, first due to recovery from a pair of heel surgeries and then due to a wild-boar-related ankle fracture.