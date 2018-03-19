Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Manning left field Monday

Cespedes (wrist) will hit second and start in left field for the Mets in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets held Cespedes out of Grapefruit League action for the past week while he dealt with a sore right wrist, but that injury is apparently no longer a concern after the slugger took at-bats in a minor-league game over the weekend without incident. Cespedes' presence in the outfield rather than at designated hitter gives added credence to the notion that the veteran is feeling fine, so it's expected that he'll continue to play on at least a semi-regular basis until spring training concludes. After typically occupying a spot in the heart of the Mets lineup during his two-plus seasons with the club, Cespedes is slated to hit out of the two hole in 2018, an arrangement that should translate into an uptick in plate appearances and run-scoring opportunities.