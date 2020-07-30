Cespedes went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.
He socked his second homer of the year off Matt Barnes in the eighth inning but missed a chance to play hero in the ninth, striking out with the bases loaded in a one-run game. Cespedes is flashing his power but otherwise looks very rusty at the plate, slashing .211/.286/.526 through five games with a 1:10 BB:K.
