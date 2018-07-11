Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Nears rehab assignment

Assistant general manager John Ricco said Cespedes (hip) could begin a rehab assignment during the All-Star break, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Cespedes resumed baseball activities last week and could be back in action with the Mets for the start of the second half of the season next weekend if all goes according to plan.

