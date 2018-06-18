Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not ready for baseball activities

Cespedes (hip) "checked out well" in physical therapy Monday but is still not ready to resume baseball activities, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

While Cespedes hasn't been cleared for baseball activities, he resumed his rehab Monday and is hoping to advance to some weight-bearing exercises Tuesday. The veteran outfielder remains without a return date.

