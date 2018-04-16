Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not starting Monday
Cespedes is not in the lineup Monday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
It's Cespedes' first time out of the lineup this season. The 32-year-old has three homers through 14 games, but the rest of his stat line is not living up to his lofty standards. He's striking out 40.6 percent of the time (fifth-highest among qualified players) en route to a .190/.266/.362 line. Michael Conforto will slide over to left field in his absence, with Juan Lagares starting in center.
