Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not starting Tuesday
Cespedes is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Cespedes had been dealing with a sore quad in recent days, though he did manage to start the Mets' last two games. Tuesday's day off appears to be an effort to get him extra rest to keep the issue in check. Brandon Nimmo will get a start in left field in his absence.
