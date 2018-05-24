Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not yet taking batting practice

Cespedes (hip) will accompany the Mets on their eight-game road trip beginning Thursday, but he still has no clear timetable for his return from the disabled list, Daniel Popper of The New York Daily News reports. "Obviously he's got to run and all those things before he gets active," manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday. "But yeah, I think the next step is to get outside, take some BP, make sure he's comfortable continuing to swing, and then we'll get him on the bases and test that out next."

The 32-year-old has been out since May 13, and while it's encouraging that he's traveling with the team, this is just a case of the training staff wanting to monitor his progress rather than his return to action being imminent. Expect Cespedes' timetable to become clearer once he's able to run and swing a bat without issues.