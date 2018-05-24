Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not yet taking batting practice
Cespedes (hip) will accompany the Mets on their eight-game road trip beginning Thursday, but he still has no clear timetable for his return from the disabled list, Daniel Popper of The New York Daily News reports. "Obviously he's got to run and all those things before he gets active," manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday. "But yeah, I think the next step is to get outside, take some BP, make sure he's comfortable continuing to swing, and then we'll get him on the bases and test that out next."
The 32-year-old has been out since May 13, and while it's encouraging that he's traveling with the team, this is just a case of the training staff wanting to monitor his progress rather than his return to action being imminent. Expect Cespedes' timetable to become clearer once he's able to run and swing a bat without issues.
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
We're ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...