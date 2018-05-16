Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Placed on disabled list

Cespedes (hip) was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Monday.

Cespedes has been bothered by a strained right hop flexor since last Wednesday and was finally placed on the DL as it became clear that he needed an extended absence from the lineup. With this stint being backdated to Monday, Cespedes will be eligible to return for the start of the Mets' series in Milwaukee on May 24. In a corresponding move, Phillip Evans was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to provide some extra depth in the outfield.