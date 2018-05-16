Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Placed on disabled list
Cespedes (hip) was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Monday.
Cespedes has been bothered by a strained right hop flexor since last Wednesday and was finally placed on the DL as it became clear that he needed an extended absence from the lineup. With this stint being backdated to Monday, Cespedes will be eligible to return for the start of the Mets' series in Milwaukee on May 24. In a corresponding move, Phillip Evans was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to provide some extra depth in the outfield.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Dealing with hip flexor strain•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Launches eighth homer Sunday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Still nagged by sore quad•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...