Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Placed on IL
Cespedes (heel) was officially placed on the 10-day IL, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
This move was a long time coming. It is not even a lock that Cespedes returns this season, although he said back in February that he expected to be back.
