Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Plays catch Monday

Cespedes (heel) played catch in the outfield with the Mets prior to Monday's game, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

He joined up with the team in Miami to be evaluated by the training staff. Cespedes has been playing catch for a couple of weeks and, if his testing went well, could be cleared to begin taking some light swings with a bat. The 33-year-old has no timetable for his return and is still a long way from being cleared to run, perhaps the most important step in his rehab, but the club still hopes he'll see game action some time in 2019.