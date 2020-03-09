Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Progressing but still limited

Cespedes (ankle) has been hitting in simulated games and running in a straight line at full speed, but has yet to make full-speed changes of direction, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Cespedes' right ankle evidently remains tender after it was fractured in multiple places during an encounter with a wild boar last May. He's making steady progress, but with less than three weeks remaining until Opening Day, it may be tough for him to avoid a trip to the injured list. The Mets have yet to announce their plans for the outfielder. If he does indeed miss time, more at-bats would open up for J.D. Davis in left field to begin the season.