Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Receives cortisone injection

Cespedes received a cortisone injection in his right wrist Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cespedes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with a sore right wrist, and even though X-rays came back negative, the issue was serious enough to warrant an injection. The Mets are listing him as day-to-day but it's likely that he will be kept out of the lineup for the next few Grapefruit League games in order to see how the wrist reacts to the shot. Barring any setbacks, Cespedes is on track to enter Opening Day at full health, though fantasy owners should still track his status diligently over the next several days.