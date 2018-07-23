Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Remains out Monday

Cespedes (heel) is out of the lineup for the second straight game Monday against the Padres.

Cespedes returned from a hip injury Friday but was held out of Saturday's game after revealing that he may need surgery to deal with calcification in his heels. He was not in Sunday's lineup either, though that game ended up being rained out. He is expected to visit a specialist early this week, at which point a clearer timeline should emerge.