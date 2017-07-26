Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Removed early Tuesday

Cespedes was removed early from Tuesday's game against the Padres, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cespedes tripled to deep right field and came home on a throwing error in the seventh inning but was subsequently removed from the game in between innings as part of a double switch. It's possible that he was not removed due to an injury, though it is a bit odd that the Mets would remove their best hitter in a two-run game. We'll find out more about the rationale for his removal following the conclusion of Tuesday's game.