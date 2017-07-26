Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Removed early Tuesday

Cespedes was removed early from Tuesday's game against the Padres, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cespedes tripled to deep right field and came home on a throwing error in the seventh inning but was subsequently removed from the game in between innings as part of a double switch. It's possible that he was not removed due to an injury, though it is a bit odd that the Mets would remove their best hitter in a two-run game. We'll find out more about the rationale for his removal following the conclusion of Tuesday's game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast